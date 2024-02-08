– During a recent interview with The Sarah O’Connell Show, AEW star Ryan Nemeth discussed working with Zac Efron on The Iron Claw. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On seeing Zac Efron doing his research: “I thought the first day when I showed up for stunts rehearsal I was nervous, and I walked in and I saw him [Efron] with his arms folded watching a big flat screen and he was watching some Von Erichs tag team match, I thought this is awesome.”

On working with Efron for the film: “He asked questions, he was very safe, if he didn’t feel comfortable doing something he would just say it, and usually he was comfortable doing it. I have to give him all the credit in the world for just taking a real-life person who is literally still alive and making an amazing piece of artwork out of it.”

The Iron Claw is now in theaters. The film received rave reviews and has made over $34 million at the domestic box office.