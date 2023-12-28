Ryan Nemeth Recalls Off-Air Bit With Jon Moxley After Hangman Page’s Concussion

– During a recent interview with Drop the Mic with host Daron Jenkins, AEW wrestler Ryan Nemeth recalled the night where Hangman Page suffered a concussion during a match with Jon Moxley that took place on the October 18, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. After the show went off the air, Ryan Nemeth was told to go out to the ring to do an improvised off-air segment with Moxley. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ryan Nemeth on the trust Tony Khan puts in him: “Anytime there is an interview, promo, or in-ring talking, I think Tony Khan feels very comfortable to put me out in the ring with a microphone with no warning, which I love. There was a time about a year ago where a heavyweight champion was unfortunately knocked out in the ring during the main event. The TV show had a weird ending where they couldn’t finish the match. I was standing nearby the entranceway backstage and Tony sent someone over and said, ‘Nemeth, here is a microphone, go out there, cut a promo, and get beat up by Jon Moxley.’ As soon as I’m hearing this, I hear my music start and go, ‘Okay, cool.'”

On having to come up with something on the spot: “I have to think of something to say to the Cincinnati crowd, and on the way to the ring, I start mouthing off and doing my schtick. The guys in the ring, they didn’t get any warning I was coming out, so credit to them also, Claudio and Jon Moxley for just playing along. We did a nice little thing, they beat me up, all hit their finishers on me, and the crowd was happy to see the bad guy get beat up.”

On how it made him feel: “I felt very proud. Alright, that can be my role. If there is ever an emergency and things go off the rails, send me out to get boo’d and beat up. When I was a kid, going to Raw or a house show, that was my favorite part of the night. When someone would come out to the ring, piss everyone off, and every good guy comes out and beats them up. I love that stuff that happens off-camera, just for the people in the arena, that was always my favorite.”