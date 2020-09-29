Ryback Willing To Engage In Legal Battle With NFL Star Over Trademark

In a recent interview on Ryback TV (h/t Wrestling Inc), Ryback admitted that he’d be willing to take legal action against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott when it comes to the “Feed Me More” slogan.

When asked about Elliott recently revealing a “Feed Me” tattoo on his stomach with his intent to trademark the phrase, Ryback responded by stating that he thought Elliott’s trademark claim would be denied and that it was clear the NFL star took the slogan from him.

“It’s far too similar,” Ryback said. “You’re literally trying to latch onto somebody else’s brand and then take it and make it your own in the same exact thing. It’s like, come on, be a little bit more creative. He’s a wrestling fan. He got it from me – he 100 percent got it from me. I’ve already established it and own it. I think it’s just really, really low.”

Ryback then discussed the potential of taking legal action if needed.

“Everything’s documented timeline-wise,” he said. “I think there’s zero chance in hell he gets it. But for whatever reason, if they have an attorney that’s able to pull strings, then I’ve simply got to oppose it. I’ll tie him up for years, so he better get a good tattoo artist to cover up that shitty tattoo on his stomach.”

You can watch the full interview below.