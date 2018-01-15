Ryback Says He’s Open to a WWE Return

– Ryback discussed the possibility of a WWE return on the latest episode of his Conversation With the Big Guy podcast. The former Intercontinental Champion discussed the idea and, according to Ringside News, gave the old “never say never” line in regard to the possibility.

Ryback said on the podcast that he has no bitterness about how he left and said he’s spoken highly of WWE since his departure. He said he made sure to be as professional as possible in his exit in order to avoid burning bridges and is on good terms with several officials in the company.

Ryback also talked about the idea of working in Japan in response to a listener question, saying it’s a definite possibility. Ryback said that he enjoys wrestling but knows there’s more to life than that. He’s been taking time since he left WWE to heal up, but once he’s 100% he says he’s open to working in Japan.

You can listen to the podcast below: