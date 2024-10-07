Ryback Takes Shot At CM Punk Over Drew McIntyre’s Head Wound From WWE Bad Blood

Ryback fired a shot at CM Punk on social media over the head wound that Drew McIntyre suffered in their match at WWE Bad Blood. McIntyre was legit busted open during the match when Punk hit him with a tool box, requiring 16 stitches to fix. Ryback, who has long had issues with Punk, posted to Twitter to criticize the WWE star without naming him.

Ryback wrote:

“I’ve never done this or anything close to this to any of my opponents. I would say whoever did this to him is beyond reckless and very dangerous to work with.”

Punk and Ryback have been at odds over claims that Punk made about Ryback during his famed appearance on Colt Cabana’s podcast where he said that Ryback injured him during their feuds in WWE.