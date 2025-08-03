Ryoko Sakimura Explains Her Reasons For Leaving Marigold

Ryoko Sakimura has opened up about her reasons for exiting Marigold late last week. It was announced on July 31st that Sakimura had asked for her release, which was granted by the company.

Sakimura posted a piece at CYZO in which she talked about her time with the company. She noted that she “couldn’t reconcile the dual nature of professional wrestling as both a martial art and entertainment, and I couldn’t keep up with it emotionally.” Sakimura said that she wanted to present it as entertainment and performance, but had trouble with the combat parts of it and that her “ridiculously serious personality got in the way.”

She went on to say (translation per Google), “I felt this wall right from my debut, and there were times when I thought I had overcome it, but in the end I couldn’t figure it out and had to miss the event, which is a result that leaves me filled with regret. I decided to leave the company because I wanted to approach professional wrestling more freely and in a more challenging way.”

Sakimura noted that she wanted to experience more diversity in wrestling which is why she decided to leave and become a freelancer, adding, “I would like to continue working to help people understand and support the lifestyle of Sakimura Ryoko, including professional wrestling. I will do my best to one day become stronger and be able to return to the Marigold Ring.”