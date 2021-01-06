Sabu Interviewed For Dark Side of the Ring, New Episodes On XPW and FMW Planned

Sabu revealed on Twitter yesterday that he was interviewed as part of the production for season three of Dark Side of the Ring. According to PWInsider the episodes that Sabu spoke for were about the FMW and XPW.

FMW, aka Frontier Martial-Arts Wrestling, originally ran from 1989 to 2002 before being revived in 2015. It was primarily known for its brief working relationship with ECW, as well as being the company that Hayabusa became a star in. It also featured an extreme, hardcore style, as well as the first ever exploding barbed wire match. Other big names who spent time in the company included founder Atsushi Onita, Balls Mahoney, Chris Jericho, Umaga, Gedo, Jado, Jimmy Snuka, Lance Storm, Luther, Masato Tanaka, Mick Foley, Mike Awesome, Genichiro Tenryu, Terry Funk and, of course, Sabu.

XPW was founded by porn director Rob Black in 1999. It was also known for its hardcore style and deathmatches, and brief interaction with ECW. It officially closed in 2003 in the midst of Black’s issues with the US government over obscenity charges due to the extreme content of some of his films. There have been a few attempts at revival shows but they were only one-offs. Alumni from the promotion includes Chris Candido, Sabu, The Messiah, Supreme, Shane Douglas, Johnny Webb, Axl Rotten, The Sandman and John Kronus.

That brings the list of known season three topics up to seven, along with episodes on Brian Pillman, WCW/NJPW Collision in Korea, Nick Gage and the Smith Family (Grizzly Smith and children Jake Roberts, Rockin Robin and Sam Houston). There will be fourteen episodes in all.