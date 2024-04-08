Various News: Sabu No-Shows Indie Hall Of Fame Induction, Lee Moriarty Recalls Coffin Drop From Last Year’s AEW Rampage

Sabu no-showed his induction at the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, with Brett Lauderdale explaining why on Sunday. The ceremony took place in Philadelphia today and Sabu was not present for his induction.

Taking to Twitter, Lauderdale explained that the ECW legend didn’t appear because he didn’t want to come upstairs, writing;

“In the true spirit of independent wrestling, sabu has decided to keep his deposit and no show the indie hall of fame ceremony today. He accepted the booking and took the money, but doesnt wanna get in the elevator and come upstairs What a legend”

Steve Corino, Mercedes Martinez, The Briscoes and more were inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame class.

In the true spirit of independent wrestling, sabu has decided to keep his deposit and no show the indie hall of fame ceremony today. He accepted the booking and took the money, but doesnt wanna get in the elevator and come upstairs 🤷‍♂️ What a legend — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) April 7, 2024

– Lee Moriarty posted to Twitter on Sunday to reflect on taking the Coffin Drop from Darby Allin last year on Rampage. The match took place on the April 27th, 2023 episode, and Moriarty wrote:

“That coffin drop was probably the most painful thing I’ve been hit with so far in my career, no cap.”