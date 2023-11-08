Sabu On His Table Spot At AEW Double Or Nothing, Wanted It To Be A Leg Drop

Sabu recently weighed in on his table spot at AEW Double or Nothing and why he wasn’t happy with it. The ECW legend hit a dive off the top rope through Matt Menard and Angelo Parker at the PPV and put them through a table on the outside. He spoke about the spot with Title Match Network and says that he wanted to do a leg drop instead.

“To tell you the truth, I was unhappy with it because it wasn’t the spot I wanted to do,” Sabu said (per Fightful). “I wanted the guys to be head-to-head, feet out laying across the table, but they were laying on top of each other. I wanted to do a leg drop to both of them through the table. When I got up there, they’re laying on top of each other. I said, ‘F**k.’ If I do a leg drop, I’ll probably flip over on them and flip off.”

He continued, “So, I just did a splash. It got over, but I wasn’t happy with it. My manger, lawyer, agent, Josh, just said, ‘Do a splash’ before I went out there. I said, ‘No, a splash is too easy,’ and I ended up doing a splash [laughs]. I was like, ‘I have to do something better than that, but they were set up wrong.”