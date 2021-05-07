wrestling / News
Salina de la Renta Confirms She Is Done With MLW
May 7, 2021
It was reported yesterday that Salina de la Renta is done with MLW after she was written out of storylines. Her last appearance was on this past week’s MLW Fusion, where it was implied that her character was going to be sacrificed. In a post on Twitter, she confirmed that her contract with MLW has expired.
She wrote: “My contracts up !!! Thank you @MLW world, I’ll never forget where I came from. But where am I headed ??? Tag your favorite promotion, we looking for GOLD”
My contracts up !!! Thank you @MLW world, I’ll never forget where I came from.
… but where am I headed ???
Tag your favorite promotion, we looking for GOLD 😏🥂 pic.twitter.com/HQvDR8Anam
— Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) May 7, 2021
