Sam Holloway and Marcus Mathers Join WWE ID Program

– WWE revealed new talents for the WWE ID program this morning. They include Sam Holloway and Marcus Mathers. Holloway is listed as being scouted from the International Wrestling Cartel (IWC), with Mathers scouted from Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).

As noted, WWE announced the program last week, which it describes as a “developmental program designed to provide up-and-coming independent wrestlers a pathway to a potential career in WWE.” WWE also released a video of William Regal signing the two wrestlers into the program last night at SmackDown.