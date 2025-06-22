Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 06.21.25  

OH HEY GUYS! It’s been a minute since Collision has had its regular Saturday timeslot, so it is a pleasure to be on hand with you fine folks for live coverage tonight. The four hour extravaganzas we’ve been treated to in previous weeks have been great shows all in all, but there’s no denying it’s a bit much having them in back to back weeks. Let’s enjoy tonight’s regularly scheduled Saturday Collision, especially as we’re already back to another Thursday edition this coming week.

For tonight’s show, both the men and the women will be presenting 8-person All Star tag team bouts, both of which look pretty promising. On the men’s side, it’s FTR & ProtoShita taking on Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia & Bandido, with a whole host of rivalries to unpack there. The women’s side is even more noteworthy as we see Athena back on AEW TV, teaming up with Thekla, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford to face Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata and TayJay. That will be a wild one in so many respects!

We also have a rare Jon Moxley Collision match, as he faces AR Fox in non-title singles action. Sounds like this could be a meaty little show, so let’s head down to ringside and get this thing cooking.

Location: Kent, WA

Venue: accesso ShoWare Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone

We are LIVE in Washington and we get COLD OPEN PROMOS~! Stokely Hathaway says FTR are complete with Cash Wheeler back by their side and now that they’re together with ProtoShita, tonight they are going to win. Opening credits, Elton John, and we’re getting this underway with the Death Riders!

Jon Moxley (w/ Wheeler Yuta) vs AR Fox

Fox attempts a dropkick as we get underway, gets an enziguri on Moxley and a running clothesline in the corner. He dives off the top but Mox is waiting and nails him in midair with a stiff right hand. To the outside, Moxley bites the forehead, they work their way back into the ring where Fox hits a draping DDT and the slingshot overhead stomp on the apron. Back inside, Yuta distracts Fox and crotches him, allowing Moxley to climb the ropes and rake the back. Moxley bites the ear now! Cravate hold, no a triangle hold and he suplexes Fox to the mat, nice! Moxley locks in a crucific submission but Fox gets a foot on the ropes.

They trade strikes, Moxley spills to the floor and Fox follows up with a no-hands dive, and then takes out Yuta too. Cutter on Moxley, big boot in the corner and another cutter! But Moxley comes right back with a huge clothesline. Gotch piledriver connects, and now Moxley rains down right hands, clubbing elbow blows too. Rear naked choke, and Fox is out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Time: 5:45

Rating: **1/2 – Action packed for just under 6 minutes, with Fox showing good fire but ultimately falling in quick fashion to the World champ.

*Moxley won’t relinquish the hold post-match, punishing Fox. He hits the Death Rider for added insult and asks for the mic. Moxley wants to talk about Hangman. Page has been pissing away his God-given gifts for years. Mox doesn’t have the same patience that AEW fans have, he’s sick of waiting for him to get it together. Moxley says he will run the Hangman out of this sport for good. He can go back to counting chickens on his farm because this business is not for him.

*Recap video for Grand Slam Mexico. That Mistico entrance…wow, chills.

*Adam Cole speaks backstage along with his tag partners and says tonight they keep the party rolling. The TNT champion is back on TNT and there is nothing sweeter than this team getting a victory tonight, and that is undisputed.

[All Star 8-Man Tag] FTR & ProtoShita vs Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Daniel Garcia & Bandido

It’s Bandido and Dax that start us out here. And Takeshita grabs Bandido from behind to stomp him down in the corner. Bandido comes back with a dropkick on Dax and tags in Roderick Strong. Takeshita in, diving lariat, and it’s Fletcher’s turn now. Leaping leg lariat from Roddy, Garcia in now. Running clothesline, Kyle goes down. Garcia with the mounted punches in the corner. Garcia takes out the other three on the apron, but this allows Fletcher to attack from behind. Dax tags in, repeated short leg drops and he locks in a rear chinlock. Back suplex from Garcia, tag to Bandido. Dropkick to Takeshita, huge satellite DDT on Fletcher, tilt-a-whirl backbreaker to Dax. Bandido suicide dives to the floor but FTR catch him and slam him into the announce table as we head to commercial.

Stokely talks trash while Dax hits Bandido in the face. Cash has him in the ring now, chop to the chest. Double team kicks from ProtShita, Dax in and he takes Bandido to the top rope. Dax looks for a suplex, Bandido slaps him away. Tornillo! Tag to Cole, clotheslines on Fletcher, enziguri and a backstabber for 2. Roddy in, superkick to Fletcher from Cole. Strong and Dax are legal now, Olympic Slam from Strong. Stomaxh breaker, Cole joins in for the Boom kick but Cash breaks up the pin. Dax and Roddy fight on the buckles now, Cash is poised. Power and the Glory! But Bandido is there to splash Cash as he lands!! Twist and Shout from Garcia. Superkick to Fletcher from Cole, Fletcher with a clothesline, Cole with the shoulder breaker on the knee. Everyone is down!

All 8 men square off now, right hands flying everywhere. It breaks down as FTR look for Shatter Machine but Cole breaks it up. Sick Kick by Roddy on Kyle. Strong shoves Dax into Cash, but he eats a kick from Fletcher. Strong turns into the Shatter Machine for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: FTR & ProtoShita

Time: 11:54

Rating: ***1/2 – Aww yeah, ton of fun from this one, with everyone getting a chance to get their shit in (although Takeshita surprisingly had more of a backseat). They all kept the action thick and fast, and this just flew by.

*The winners all attack their opponents after the bell, and FTR set up for a spike piledriver…but here come the Outrunners! Magnum is in the zubaz pants, you know it’s getting real now! FTR roll out to the floor to avoid the conflict.

*We hear from the women’s All Star teams. Tay Melo is ready with her tag team partners. Thunder Rosa is coming for Athena’s title, but tonight she’s coming for Athena herself. Athena says it’s about Athena Elite Wrestling tonight, and she’ll maybe consider making her partners Minions.

*Mercedes Mone speaks after Dynamite this past Wednesday, and she is now Six Belts Mone. Mercedes has words for Toni, and she is the master of any game. This win for her was just a preview of All In. Mone is iconic, the blueprint, the CEO. Toni Time? It’s ticking, and it’s almost up.

Swerve Strickland (w/ Prince Nana) vs Shane Taylor (w/ Shane Taylor Promotions)

Taylor has all the cavalry with him tonight. Strickland avoids a backfist, tries a headscissors but Shane throws him off. Sunset flip from Swerve, avoided. Kick to the face from Strickland, and we see Prince Nana and the Infantry betting and gambling on the match in the corner. Taylor has Swerve on the apron as Tony Schiavone gets involved and bets too! Taylor with a splash across the chest of Swerve on the apron. Headbutt from Taylor, Swerve fights back in the ring but gets pulled into a spinning Saito suplex. Chop to the chest in the corner, misdirection lariat from Taylor gets a 2 count.

Shane misses a splash in the corner and that allows Swerve to hit a running kick to the back. Low dropkick to the leg and a running knee! 1, 2, noooo. Kick to the arm from Strickland, then runs into another headbutt. One-handed spinebuster from Taylor but Swerve gets him in an armbar. Knee trembler by Taylor, 1, 2, kickout. Taylor goes up top, Swerve cuts him off…Swerve with an Olympic slam off the top!! Taylor to the apron, gets kicked to a seated position…SWERVE STOMP ON THE APRON! The Infantry grab Prince Nana at ringside so Swerve dives with a Fosbury Flop to take them out! Back inside, HOUSE CALL! 1, 2, 3!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Time: 9:10

Rating: *** – Taylor had a little run there to look like a bit of a powerhouse, but this was ostensibly the Swerve show, and the closing minute was appropriately awesome. The betting stuff made me chuckle but it didn’t really go anywhere, maybe a payoff later in the show?

*Back from break, Timeless Toni Storm is here, in red overcoat and velvet trilby hat. Three weeks ago, Mone shook her hand and said they’d have the biggest women’s match of all time. Since then, she has been eating steak, playing on her telephone, and trying to kiss Storm. And now she is still in Mexico because she has won yet another title. Is that all she is to Mone? Another trophy, another toy for the collection? Storm wants to say this as nicely as possible. Storm is not some other motherfucker. She is Timeless Toni Storm, the AEW Women’s World Champion. And if Mone makes one false move, she will eat her alive. Storm demands Mercedes’ best, because that is what she is. One day Storm’s reign will be over…and there is no one more deserving than Mone. The day Storm met her, she knew what she was destined to be. Storm believes Mone is the greatest of all time. Storm is a manic, neurotic, erotic, sexually questionable, consistently sweating, bottom-heavy, transatlantic whore. She makes magic happen. So unless Mone plans on pulling a magic rabbit out of her snatch, she highly doubts Mone can say the same. Mone will look her in the eye at All In and realise that Storm has to beat her, and Mone will have to kill her. Hell yeah, feel the hype!

*As we prepare for the Mixed Trios Contest, Tony Schiavone informs us that Hologram is now a member of the Conglomeration.

[Mixed Trios Contest] MxM Collection & Taya Valkyrie (w/ Johnny TV) vs Hologram, Mark Briscoe & Willow Nightingale

Taya and Willow start this off, and Willow literally kicks Taya’s ass before nailing a clothesline. Valkyrie with some boots in the corner, shoulder block in return. Sliding splash gets a 1 count, and now Hologram and Mason tag in. Dropkick from Hologram, enziguri, rope walk into another dropkick. Mansoor in, met with a tijeras. Suicide dive! But he then turns right into a black hole slam from Madden. MxM hit an assisted leg drop in the middle of the ring and get a 2 count from it. Johnny TV attacks Hologram while the referee is distracted, Mansoor delivers an elbow drop for a 2 count. MxM try another double team but Hologram floats over into a DDT. Tag to Briscoe who comes in as a house of fire. Enziguri to Madden. Throat thrust to Mansoor. Briscoe takes a run up, dropkick through the ropes. Johnny TV grabs the leg, allowing Mansoor to hit a springboard kick. Spanish Fly by Hologram! Taya in, hurracanrana on Hologram! Willow in, spinebuster. Mansoor grabs Willow, Hologram puts a stop to that and she hits a spear to Mansoor! PORTAL BOMB. Hologram and Briscoe hit stereo tope suicidas/con hilos to the outside. Froggy Bow to Mansoor is enough to get the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Hologram, Mark Briscoe & Willow Nightingale

Time: 8:29

Rating: **3/4 – Great to see MxM get some TV time, even if they were more of an afterthought here. This accomplished its job of giving the latest iteration of the Conglomeration a win.

*Lexy Nair chats to Kris Statlander backstage. Kris is mad that she hasn’t wrestled in ages. She’s not going to stand here and talk about how great everyone else is. Wheeler Yuta appears and says he hates to say he told you so…Statlander screams at him and shoves him away. Kris turns…and Jon Moxley is there! He accidentally has knocked her phone out of her hand and bends down to pick it up for her. Moxley says don’t ever let anyone tell you who you are or what you’re worth. FORESHADOWING~!

*Next, Don Callis makes his way to the ring, and he has a special announcement as he takes the mic from Tony Schiavone. Here is the greatest wrestler in the history of New Japan…the newest member of the Don Callis Family, the Rainmaker Kazuchika Okada. Okada and Callis want to show some very special footage. Callis rolls the tape and it’s the attack on Kenny Omega the other week. Callis wants to know how it feels for Omega that Callis and Okada have teamed up against him. Kenny may be laying in a hospital bed right now with tubes coming out of his guts and a colostomy bag hanging off the bed. If Kenny can somehow make it to All In to wrestle Okada, know that he will be truly alone. Omega destroyed his relationships with everyone; he is alone in this world and he doesn’t have one friend left.

This brings Mark Briscoe back out, begging Callis to shut the hell up. Briscoe considers himself to be Omega’s friend. He isn’t his only friend though…KOTA IBUSH IS HERE!!!! Holy shit. Briscoe runs and takes out Lance Archer, leaving Ibushi to enter the ring to fight Josh Alexander. Roundhouse kick knocks Alexander out. Ibushi stands in the ring with his back to Okada. They go face to face…and Okada strikes! They trade right hands, Ibushi responds with kicks and slaps, and Okada hightails it.

*We come back from the break with action already going on as the WorkHorsemen are brawling with Big Bill and Bryan Keith! Great stuff here, good to see the WorkHorsemen back in action! Keith with a chairshot to JD from behind and they repeatedly slam his head into the steel steps.

Keith sets up four steel chairs on the outside as Big Bill goozles Henry. CHOKESLAM INTO THE UPRIGHT STEEL CHAIRS!! Bill calls for the mic…but here comes The Patriarch Christian Cage!

Cage tells Seattle to sit down and shut up while he conducts business. Cage says he loves a good backstage brawl as much as the next person, but when it spills out to the ring and eats up his air time, he has a problem with it. Cage says the last couple of months, Nick Wayne has been wrestling at a God-like pace. And that has everything to do with Cage’s guidance. Cage wants to make more history, and it’s time for Wayne to walk beside him and now behind him. They are to become the first ever father and son tag team champions.

Bill questions Cage being the father. Knowing what he knows about Mother Wayne, Nick’s father could be literally anybody. If Cage doesn’t like what he’s saying, how about they come down to the ring and they can do this right here.

Cage says nothing of the sort will happen here. Cage wonders if Bill fell off the wagon this weekend and if he’s been drinking. Cage is the one that calls the shots. He is the face of TNT, now and forever. The Patriarchy make their way backstage, message sent.

*Lexy tries to catch up with Billy Gunn and Anthony Bowens at Summer Blockbuster the other week. Gunn sends Lexy away. Bowens says Gunn was supposed to be helping him, but that hasn’t happened. Bowens says he needs to win, and storms off.

JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Speedball Mike Bailey) vs the Gates of Agony

Ricochet has joined commentary for this one. Kaun and Bailey begin, Bailey taking Kaun off his feet with a dropkick. Liona tags in and stomps Speedball down in the corner. Speedball avoids a double team, Knight tags in and dropkicks Liona from behind. Scoop slam on Bishop Kaun, enziguri to Liona. Splash from Knight, Kaun gets the knees up though. On the outside, Kaun runs Knight into the barricade. Bailey tries to springboard to the floor but Liona knocks him out of the air with a pounce.

Back in the ring, jawbreaker from Knight but it only momentarily stuns Liona, and he clotheslines Knight in response. GoA with a double team slam, cover, 1, 2, no. Knight tries to take on both men but it doesn’t go well. Kaun brings Knight to the top rope, Knight pushes him away and hits a diving clothesline off the middle rope. Tag to Speedball, missile dropkick connects. Runnin SSP misses but he still kinda lands on the legs. Enziguri in the corner, Liona tries to chokeslam Bailey but Bailey avoids it. Hurracanrana from Knight into a powerbomb from Bailey (doesn’t get all of it though). Liona in, has Knight on his shoulders and grabs Speedball too – fallaway slam/Samoan drop combo! Running knees in the corner by GoA. Knight saves Speedball but receives a big headbutt to knock him out. They go for Open the Gates but Knight delivers a double DDT counter! Double dropkicks from JetSpeed and they hit stereo tope con hilos.

Knight gets taken off the apron, Kaun grabs Speedball and hits a brainbuster followed by a stomach breaker, 1, 2, NO! Double underhook from Kaun, Speedball counters and hits the moonsault double knees. Triangle moonsault to the floor to take out Liona. Knight hits the UFO Splash for the 1, 2, 3.

Winners: JetSpeed

Time: 9:58

Rating: *** – We might moan about Tony Khan trying to make the Gates of Agony a ‘thing’ but honestly they looked good here, showing some attitude and pulling out some decent offense. This was one for JetSpeed to win though as they are the newly established team and look to clock up some dominant victories. Good stuff.

[All-Star 8-Woman Tag] Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata & TayJay vs Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

This is either going to be mega short or we have decent overrun tonight. All 8 women go at it, leaving Aminata and Ford in the ring as the legal members. Dropkick to the back in the ropes from Ford, she gets Aminata on her shoulders but Aminata escapes and delivers the… assface? Bayne breaks it up. Thekla heads to the floor with Tay Melo, and Rosa looks for a German on Athena on the apron, doesn’t get it. The ladies battle on the floor and both Ford and Aminata head to the top….Swanton by Aminata, Moonsault by Ford! A little telegraphed but we got there. Bayne picks up Aminata and drives her into the corner, leaving Ford to hit the handspring elbow. Athena tags in, handspring forearm. Exploder by Bayne, and that leaves Athena and Aminata together. Right hand from Aminata, tag to Anna Jay. Crescent kick from Jay, Thekla in, now everyone joins in looking for a quadruple suplex…they go back and forth but no one can get it, and the crowd boo. Superkicks! Bayne and Athena hit stereo fallaway slams, with Athena kipping up after. Thekla tags in against Aminata, kick to the side of the head. Tarantula locked in!

Aminata with short-arm clotheslines, and a big headbutt! 1, 2, Athena breaks it up. Melo tags in against Ford. Hammerlock DDT! Melo covers but just a 2 count as Bayne interrupts the count. Bayne German suplexes both TayJay side by side at the same time!! Rosa tags in against Athena and they chop the heck out of each other. Kick combinations from Athena, dropkick by Rosa. Neckbreaker followed by the running low dropkick against the ropes. 1, 2, Ford breaks it up. Melo with a Gotch piledriver on Ford. Bayne in, spear to Melo! Anna Jay with a DDT. Thekla does the spider crawl as Anna just watches her and then hits the spear. Athena with a tombstone to Aminata! And Rosa hits the DVD on Athena. Billie Starkz is on the apron to cause the distraction. And Red Velvet shows up to slide Athena the belt. Belt shot, 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

Time: 10:40

Rating: **3/4 – Holy shit, they used a Collision match to build to ROH! That’s pretty huge, and they are actually promoting this upcoming week’s Global Wars episode of ROH TV. I’m a big fan of what we’ve seen from Thekla so far, she has such presence. Just need to sort out the timing of that spider crawl as it made Anna Jay look clueless just standing there waiting to be speared. Elsewhere we had some awkward timings, but I enjoyed the pairings we saw here.

*We get breaking news that the Casino Gauntlet Match will return at All In as we go off the air. That’s it – we’ll see you this Thursday for another midweek dose of Collision!