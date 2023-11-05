Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 11.04.23  

Howdy folks! It’s that time of the week again, as we bring you live coverage of AEW Collision, continuing a big day for wrestling after WWE’s Crown Jewel PLE earlier today (Rollins vs McIntyre was pretty neat!). Hope you enjoyed the show if you tuned in!

Lucha Underground fans will no doubt be stoked for tonight’s card, as AR Fox is scheduled to face Swerve Strickland. Their Hell of War match back at Ultima Lucha Tres was one of my favorite matches of 2017, and while tonight’s offering won’t be quite as wild, we can expect a great outing from two guys who know each other so well.

Location: Wichita, KS

Venue: Intrust Bank Arena

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness, Tony Schiavone & Kevin Kelly

The pre-show promos return, hurray! Starks & Bill have words for LFI & FTR. Jake Roberts is here with Lance Archer, who reminds Darby Allin that Everybody dies! Allin says he can kill him but he’ll never die. Strickland has unfinished business – OH but Fox comes out of nowhere and attacks Strickland! They continue battling as the credits roll, NICE!!

Opening pyro goes off while Strickland and Fox battle down the ramp, this is so awesome. Strickland looks for a piledriver but Fox gets a back body drop on the ramp. Fox launches off the stage with a big cross body to take out Swerve on the floor below. The battle towards the ring and Swerve is rolled in as the bell rings.

Match One: Swerve Strickland vs AR Fox

Springboard attempt by Fox but Swerve heads outside…so Fox takes a run and hits a massive tope con hilo to the outside. Back in the ring they trade grounded punches. Enziguri to Swerve backs him into the corner. To the apron, they avoid each other with a slick series of reversals until Swerve catches Fox on a dive from the apron, pulling the legs. Fox is sent into the barricade on the outside now, before being brought back inside the ring.

On the apron, Swerve has Fox up for a DVD but no, countered. Fox tries for one, countered as well. They trade blows with Strickland in the ring, until Swerve biels Fox over and into the top turnbuckle. Swerve heads up top and looks for a superplex back into the ring, nails it. Both men recover on the canvas as we go to PIP.

Swervehas Fox hanging backwards off the apron, and hits a reverse DDT onto his own knee, and rolls Fox back in the ring. Swerve up top, diving forearm to the back.Fox up, looks for a cutter but is shrugged off. With Swerve on the apron, Fox hits the middle rope DDT, then jumps up top for the 450 splash. 1, 2, no!

Swervetakes back control, dropping Fox head first into the buckle….no, he’s back up, springboard seated spanish fly from Fox gets a 2 count. Fox elnows out of a half and half, then Swerve gets the step up kick to the back of the head for 2. Rollup by Fox! 1, 2, no. Swerve drives Fox knee first into the top turnbuckle and hits a huge spinning powerslam followed by the double stomp. 1, 2, 3!! Swerve picks up the win at 10:13.

Your winner by pinfall: Swerve Strickland

Rating: ***1/4 – Really hot start to the show and a good opening match. They didn’t go overboard but packed some decent stuff into 10 minutes of in-ring time.

The Gates of Agony enter the ring and surround Fox but here come FTR! GoA and FTR go at it, and Swerve joins in too. Big Bill & Starks enter the fray and the numbers game starts to catch up with the faces. And then LFI run down to even the score! Wheeler extends the hand to Rush, but Rush doesn’t shake and LFI leave. There’s your preview of tonight’s main event. Meanwhile, House of Black are pictured up in the crowd watching FTR.

MJF speaks backstage after Dynamite this past Wednesday. Jay White is twice as stupid as MJF despite being in the business twice as long. MJF is at the pinnacle and he will prove at Full Gear that he’s better than Jay, and you know it.

Now we go to post-Dynamite comments from Jay White and the Bang Bang Gang. They told you so! They are truly elite. Who just pinned MJF? Who just pinned and beat the longest reigning AEW champion? And who will do it again at Full Gear? That would be him, Switchblade Jay White. White says the Collision Cowboys deserve a little break so the Gunns can have this week’s Collision off. Gunns up!

Back from commercial, Kip Sabian is with Lexi Nair. He’s pissed off that Mark Briscoe decided to attack him. Tonight, he’s with the WorkHorsemen, and he challenges Briscoe to find 2 others and they can have a six-man tonight.

Roderick Strong makes his way out, screaming ‘DASHA!!’ as he she tries to introduce him. He won’t stand for people not taking neck health seriously. They will show their best friend Adam that neck health is important.

Match Two: Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs James McGregor & Brixton Nash

Spinebuster and a running shining wizard combo from the Kingdom. Bennett with a DVD to McGregor in the ring as Taven takes out Nash on the outside. Double team spike piledriver from the Kingdom gets the pinfall at 1:19.

Your winners by pinfall: The Kingdom

Rating: N/R – SQUUUUUASH

Post-match, Strong jumps out of his wheelchair and hits a running boot to McGregor…and then the Kingdom help carry him back into his wheelchair.

Lexi Nair is backstage again, this time with Mark Briscoe. And FTR join him, they said they’ll pull double duty for him. But Briscoe says they already have their own business tonight, and Briscoe already has two others in mind. FTR wish him good luck. Briscoe can’t divulge any info on who his partners may be, regardless of Lexi’s questioning.

Match Three: ‘Murderhawk’ Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts) vs Darby Allin

Lockup to begin, and Archer forces Darby back and up onto the buckles. Darby pushes him away but takes a moment to gather himself. Lockup again but Archer lifts him up and spins him into a face first slam. Dropkick to the knee by Darby…but a POUNCE in return from Archer. Shoulder breaker by Archer, and he grabs the arm before going up to the top rope. He walks the ropes…but Darby pulls the ropes and crotches him. Battering ram to the outside by Darby! He jumps on Archer’s back, but Archer shrugs him off onto the ramp. Massive overhead release suplex on the ramp and Darby is crumpled on the ground as we go to commercial.

Archer drags Darby back into the ring and to his feet before taking his head off with a clothesline. Chop to the chest in the corner on Darby followed by a scoop slam and some stiff forearms in the corner. Archer looks for the Blackout but Darby locks in a sleeper. Archer fights out, Darby avoids an attack in the corner. Oh, step up knee to the face while Darby was on the top turnbuckle. Blackout attempt again…stundog by Darby to reverse! 1, 2, no.

Coffin drop attempt caught, and Archer throws him into a German suplex. Archer is looking for a chokeslam, hits it, and goes for another….DAMN IT, chokeslams him over the ropes onto the ring apron! Darby hits hard and bounces to the floor. Jake Roberts had the skateboard and went to attack but the referee sees it and tosses Roberts out of the ringside area.

Darby crawls back in the ring and is met with a big right forearm. Lance takes Darby to the top rope, looking for a top rope chokeslam, but Darby fights back with thumbs in the eyes. Code Red off the top rope…1, 2, 3! Darby picks up the win at 9:59.

Your winner by pinfall: Darby Allin

Rating: ***1/4 – So good to see a decent showing from Archer again, he needs to be on my screen more pleaseandthankyou. This followed the standard formula of Darby taking an absolute beating and barely scraping by with a flash victory, but that works when up against someone like Archer.

Jake Roberts comes back out and disagrees with that being the finish. He says this egg is going to get cracked and scrambled. He has a couple more guys ready for Darby…he brings out The Righteous! Roberts says they know how to get the job done. Darby better get ready to go straight to hell. Vincent takes the mic and says it’s showtime. Darby turns around into the Blackout from Archer. Lance Archer and the Righteous are now working together…interesting.

Lexi Nair is with Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue. Kris and Willow wanted this time to talk to Skye Blue. They want to thank Blue for making the right decision. Blue says she did it for Willow…and she wishes Willow good luck for tonight.

After the break, we’re back with Lexi Nair and Alex Abrahantes, who says that last night’s Rampage proved that Lucha is Life! Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana arrive and want to talk about tonight instead and the huge victory earlier. Alex can’t believe what Swerve did, turning up at Hangman’s house. Penta is a family man and he won’t stand for it either…so this Wednesday, Penta wants Swerve one on one. Swerve accepts!

Here come The Acclaimed, it’s time for the 69 Day Celebration. Max Caster goes around ringside, scissoring the fans. Billy Gunn warms up the crowd…the Acclaimed have been Trios champs for 69 days! Pink streamers go off. Bowens takes the mic and says it’s a special day, and they are fired up. So he has a surprise for his dear friend Max Caster. They got him a gift in honor of the day. It’s a video clip of MJF.

MJF says he has respect for Caster. Adam Cole told him that it’s OK to have more than one friend. Caster is growing on him. He’s kinda starting to like The Acclaimed. “Yay scissoring?” Ha.

Caster is so happy with that, it means so much to him. This is the culmination of all their hard work at the top of the trios division. But they couldn’t have done it without the people. The 69 Day trophy goes out to all the fans across the world. Bowens takes the mic to wrap things up. Billy Gunn wants to know how he’s going to 69 everyone in the building. “Isn’t that what Daddy’s do?” Gunn clarifies he’s just having fun. Bowens tries to wrap things up again…but the music of Dalton Castle hits!

The Boys welcome Dalton Castle down to the ring. The Boys bring the 69 Day trophy over to Castle. And he throws it over the top rope to smash it on the floor below! They break out into a big fight on the outside, and Aubrey Edwards has headed down so we’re looking at a 6-man here…and yes, the bell rings.

Match Four: [AEW Trios Championships] Dalton Castle & The Boys vs The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass (c)

Daddy Ass catches Castle in a release fallaway slam. The Boys hit a double dropkick to Billy Gunn. Bowens takes out the Boys with a double clothesline and break up a pink pinata that the Boys brought in, before throwing candy to the fans. Commercial break time, giving the Acclaimed a chance for a 3 way scissoring. But the Boys and Castle are back. Caster and Castle are left in the ring now. They avoid each other’s clothesline attempts until Castle nails a takedown from behind. The Boys whip Castle into Caster and one of the Boys goes for the cover, gets a 2.

Castle delivers some standing splashes to Castle, which gets another 2. Max is knocked down by a clothesline as the Boys enter the ring, step up enziguri, and they hold the legs of Daddy Ass, allowing Castle to hit him off the apron. Bowens tagged in, discus elbow and the Rock Paper Scissors Shoot to the Boys. Scissor Me Timbers to the other Boy. Fameasser followed by the Arrival and the Mic Drop gets the pinfall at 6:22.

Your winners by pinfall and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: ** – Perfunctory, nothing offensive but not terribly exciting. Slightly disappointing that the 69 Day Celebration only led to this, as I was hoping for something more noteworthy.



Lexi Nair is with Andrade backstage. Has he thought about CJ Perry’s offer? This is his business and nobody else’s…but next week he will give his answer to CJ face to face.

Match Five: Kip Sabian & The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) vs Mark Briscoe, Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee

Sabian and the WorkHorsemen attack just as the bell rings. Kip hits a big cannonball on Briscoe and goes for a piledriver but Mark back body drops him out of it. WorkHorsemen in for a double team but Briscoe hits a flying boot to stay in control. Drake gets a big rocket shot on Briscoe on the outside, and Sabian hits an asai moonsault, allowing Henry to get a 2 count in the ring.

Senton from JD Drake, tag to Sabian, pinfall attempt for a 2 count. Inside cradle from Briscoe gets 2. Double knees to Briscoe in the corner from Henry…but Sabian sends them out. Sabian is looking for the Jay Driller but Briscoe hits an expoder instead. Tag to Dustin! Hits the trademark uppercut and a snap powerslam on Drake. Canadian Destroyer to Kip. Briscoe with a dive off the top rope to the floor below. Keith Lee in, powerbombs Henry onto Kip. Tag to Briscoe, Froggy Bow! 1, 2, 3. Briscoe picks up the win for his team at 4:33.

Your winners by pinfall: Mark Briscoe, Dustin Rhodes & Keith Lee

Rating: N/R – Glorified squash, although once again the WorkHorsemen made the absolute most of every second they got. Little showcase to reintroduce Mark Briscoe to the Collision followers, but that was it.

Post-commercial, Lexi Nair congratulates Mark Briscoe on returning to the ring with a big victory. Briscoe wants to take on Jay White this Wednesday at Dynamite, if White will put his spot in the Full Gear main event on the line.

Match Six: Emi Sakura vs Willow Nightingale

Shoulder blocks are traded as we begin this one, with Willow getting the upper hand. Emi misses an elbow drop, Willow gets a crossbody for 2. Body slam from Willow and a hip attack in the corner, whips Emi to the opposite corner and back again. Emi slaps her on the apron and screams in her face. Crossbody through the ropes to take Willow off the apron. She falls near the ring steps, and Emi hits another crossbody, crushing Willow against the steel steps!

Back in the ring, Willow cartwheels out of the corner, gets Emi up on her shoulders, but Emi rakes the eyes. Another crossbody in the corner. Cocky cover by Emi just gets a 1 count as we go to PIP.

Emi gets Willow across the ropes and chokes her with her leg. Back to her feet, Willow fights back but another eye rake keeps Sakura in control, and she locks in the surfboard…or she attempts to, but the leg strength of Willow allows her to kick Emi off. Emi with a chop to the chest, and she whips Willow back and forth on the outside between the apron and the barricade. But Willow counters, picks Emi up onto her shoulders and hits a huge death valley driver onto the floor! Doctor Bomb attempt countered into a mahistral cradle for 2. Emi with the swinging neckbreaker but she can’t make the cover. To their knees, they trade blows and get to their feet. Emi gouges the eyes again, hits a back elbow, chop and a lariat. Off the ropes, Willow catches her with a spinebuster, gets a 2! Doctor Bomb connects, and Willow gets the 3 at 10:01.

Your winner by pinfall: Willow Nightingale

Rating: *** – Sakura had some pretty samey offense here, with an overuse of those crossbodies, but Willow looked good, and we saw some decent nearfalls in the latter half.

Lexi Nair is with the longest reigning ROH TV champion, Samoa Joe. He hasn’t heard from MJF since his offer last week. He reminds MJF that Maxwell needs someone to watch his back properly. Here comes Keith Lee! Lee says Joe hasn’t beaten everyone. Joe wants to remedy that this Wednesday, and Lee is more than happy with that. HOSS FIGHT INBOUND!

Match Seven: FTR & Los Faccion Ingobernables (Rush & Preston Vance w/ Dralistico) vs The Gates of Agony, Big Bill & Ricky Starks

We begin with Vance and Big Bill, who square up to each other. Go behind by Vance, and he delivers repeated blows to Bill in the corner. Bill fires back with a splash in the opposite corner. Clothesline from Bill and a tag to Bishop Kaun. Kaun misses a senton and Vance tags Cash Wheeler. Arm wringer by Cash, Kaun with shots in the corner, a knee to the midsectionm but Cash cuts him off with a short spear. Dax tags in, and Kaun hits the senton. Liona tagged in, headbutt to Dax, scoop slam and a diving headbutt with Liona firmly in control.

Dax fights back with chops to the throat, and a shotgun dropkick, but Liona hits a clothesline to take Dax off his feet. Starks tags in and is met by a sharpshooter attempt, but he makes the ropes. Dax tags in Rush, who wails away on the midsection of Starks.

Rush takes Starks to the floor and drives him repeatedly into the barricade. In the ring, Rush mocks Starks’ signature pose, and then brings in a big rope when the ref has his back turned. Rush tries to wrap the rope around Starks’ neck, but everyone dives into the ring and this thing has broken down! They all head outside the ring now. Rush and Cash have the rope around Starks and are attempting to drag him around. Rush and Starks eventually get back in the ring, and Dax is tagged in. Starks dodges and shoulder to the midsection attempt, sending Dax into the ringpost. Tag to Big Bill, who hits multiple big elbow drops before tagging in Liona.

Starks back in and he hits the top rope walk axe handle on Dax, following up with a leg drop on the apron across the throat. Bill back in, body slam to Dax, and another, as Starks puts on a headset and gives a little commentary shoutout to his team. Bill tags Starks back in but here comes Rush who is a house of fire. Knee to Liona, kick to Starks in the corner, and the tranquilo pose. Powerslam to Starks, 1, 2, no.

Vance and Rush hit a double team slam on Starks but he comes Liona to break up the pin. Samoa Drop to Vance, but misses a big splash in the corner. Big Bill in, chokeslam to Vance, who rolls out. FTR in, they go for the Shatter Machine but Bill avoids it and takes both men out with a double clothesline. Missile dropkick off the top by Rush! German suplex to Kaun by Rush. Starks is seated in the corner…but jumps out for a spear to Rush!

Cash helps Rush avoid a double team, but gets thrown to the otuside for his efforts. Starks superkicks Kaun inadvertently, and Rush hits a discus forearm before tagging in Dax. Dax and Rush hit the Shatter Machine together, Cash didn’t seem to mind! Cash in and a suicide dive to take out Liona on the outside. Bullhorn by Rush on Kaun for the 1, 2, 3 at 15:02.

Your winners by pinfall: FTR & Los Faccion Ingobernables

Rating: ***1/4 – A match like this is never going to be able to give shine to everyone involved, and tonight it was Rush who had the spotlight with a great showing. Much like the other matches tonight, this was good stuff but didn’t have many standout moments, making it feel largely throwaway.

FTR went for a handshake but LFI leave without shaking and head up the ramp. House of Black appear on screen and say FTR are obsessed with championships, but their legacy is worth more. If FTR don’t believe them, they’ll have to beat it into them. Lights back on and the House of Black attack and beat down FTR! But here come Claudio and Wheeler Yuta. Yuta hits Brody king with a chair, and Claudio gets Black in the swing position…but Malakai kicks his way out of it and they make a hasty retreat.