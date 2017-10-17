Sami Callihan Likes Bray Wyatt/Sister Abigail Storyline, Compares It to Insidious

– Sami Callihan discussed why he’s a fan of the Bray Wyatt angle and how it reminds him of horror films in a new interview with the Wrestling Inc podcast. Highlights are below:

On the talent roster for his next Wrestling Revolver show: “Just listen to this talent: Ricochet, Joey Ryan, Brian Cage, Candice Lerae, Havoc, Jack Swagger, Jeff Cobb, Tessa Blanchard, Matt Riddle, OVE, myself, Shigehiro Irie from Japan, and many more. You can watch us anytime and every time on our video on demand service via the High Spot Network.”

On the Siter Abigail storyline: “When I first saw the sister Abigail stuff, everyone thought it was going to be a girl that they were bringing up to the roster or someone that they were bringing back. But I actually really like what they’re doing…Some people may not understand it but I’m a horror aficionado so I knew exactly what they were trying to do. They’re trying to do the same thing that they did with the movie The Skeleton Key or the same movie they did with Insidious where this person, Bray Wyatt, is a vessel for another character, this other person – this maybe witch character – this person that’s not good that’s possessing his body.”

On people complaining that WWE is trying to make Wyatt transgender: “That’s just how one-sided people’s minds are. They’re not trying to do that at all. They’re legit trying to do something that’s been done in the horror genre for years upon years upon years upon years. And I’m really interested to see where it goes because he’d be something that’s really, really cool. He’s amazing, he can make anything work. So I’m super interested to see what he does with this new character.”