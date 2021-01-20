Sami Callihan On Why He Re-Signed With Impact, Why Intergender Wrestling Is Just Wrestling

Sami Callihan appeared on the Battleground podcast and discussed his decision to re-sign with Impact Wrestling as well as his thoughts on intergender wrestling. Callihan was part of the biggest intergender feud in recent memory when he feuded with Tessa Blanchard over the Impact World Championship in late 2019 and early 2020, and he explained why intergender wrestling is “just professional wrestling.” You can check out highlights and the full audio below:

On his decision to re-sign with Impact: “I love Impact Wrestling, I have to give it my all. I don’t think it’s any secret that I — I wave this Impact flag harder than anybody else. And that’s where — Eddie Edwards and I have a lot of differences. That’s one thing we have in common I have to respect him for. Eddie Edwards as well is the heart and soul of Impact Wrestling. We’re two guys that wave this flag harder than anybody else, and we’re loyal to this company because this company means everything to us.

“I love Impact Wrestling, I loved Impact Wrestling when I was younger. And it was a big thing for me to help change this company and make it better again. And I feel I’ve done that over the last three years, and that’s why I signed a multiple year deal. Because I love Impact Wrestling, I want to be the face of Impact Wrestling, and I want to see Impact Wrestling continue to grow into being one of the biggest wrestling companies on the planet.”

On intergender wrestling: “It’s not intergender wrestling, it’s just pro wrestling. I think in 2021, you want inclusion? Impact Wrestling’s going to give you inclusion like it’s supposed to be. And people might get offended by intergender wrestling, but they’re okay with an undead wizard throwing lightning blots in 1998? I think it’s a little bit hypocritical. Professional wrestling can be for everyone, professional wrestling can be whatever you want it to be. And that’s the great thing about professional wrestling. You don’t have to paint yourself into one box and be that one thing. You can be anything you want to be in professional wrestling. My opinion.”

