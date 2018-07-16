Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Sami Callihan Renaming Stump Piledriver to Honor Mick Foley

July 16, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Callihan

– Sami Callihan is naming his stump piledriver after Mick Foley after the WWE Hall of Famer commented on it. Callihan performed the maneuver on an episode of Impact Wrestling against Rich Swann, causing the company to share a GIF of the move on Twitter. After Foley was made aware of it, he said to Callihan, “That move is now YOUR move. Use it wisely my friend!”

Callihan then took to Instagram, noting that he is renaming the move to the Cactus Driver in honor of Foley:

