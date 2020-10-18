Sami Callihan Reveals He’s Set to Appear on Talk’N Shop A Mania 2, Discusses Creative Liberation After WWE

– Fightful Select recently spoke to former Impact Wrestling World champion Sami Callihan, who shared a status update on his current work and more. According to Callihan, he’s been working hard to get in shape for the last two months, and he’s dropped about 25 pounds before this month’s Bound for Glory 2020 event.

Additionally, Sami Callihan revealed that he will be working Talk’N Shop A Mania 2, which will air next month. Also, Callihan stated that he’s happy to be playing the hacker character again, but he wants this iteration to be “rooted in reality.” He doesn’t want the character be “hokey or corny,” and he’s hoping it works out well.

When speaking on his WWE exit, Callihan said he had uncertainty initially when he left the promotion, but he opted out of the non-compete clause because he wanted to spark an early buzz. Callihan reportedly added that a lot of the people who recently came to Impact Wrestling after they were cut from WWE earlier this year due to the pandemic were already his friends, and he’s spoken to a lot of these wrestlers about their recent transitions.

Callihan also spoke about experiencing creative liberation after leaving WWE. He went on to point out that he’s seen this creative liberation surprise some of the recently released WWE Superstars who are now part of the Impact Wrestling roster.