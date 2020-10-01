wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Calls His Clash of Champions Match His Favorite TV Match in Years
– Earlier today, newly crowned WWE Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn commented on his Triple Threat Ladder Match with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn from last Sunday’s Clash of Champions event, calling it his favorite televised match in three-to-four years. You can view his comments below.
Zayn wrote, “Maybe I’m still riding high due to not having wrestled much in a while, but I think the 3-way ladder match against Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles from #ClashOfChampions2020 this past Sunday might be my favorite televised match I’ve had in about 3-4 years.”
As previously noted, Zayn is set to defend his title against former champion Jeff Hardy tomorrow night on SmackDown on FOX.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) October 1, 2020
