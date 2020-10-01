Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy for Intercontinental Title, Alexa Bliss to Join The KO Show Set for Tomorrow’s SmackDown

– WWE has announced that new Intercontinental champion Sami Zayn will defend his title against former champion Jeff Hardy on tomorrow night’s episode of Smackdown. Also, Alexa Bliss will be joining Kevin Owens on The KO Show during tomorrow’s FOX Network broadcast. Here are all the details:

Sami Zayn to face Jeff Hardy in Intercontinental Championship showdown

Sami Zayn finally has what he wants, but Jeff Hardy is set on righting the wrongs from WWE Clash of Champions. The Great Liberator and The Charismatic Enigma will meet in an Intercontinental Championship clash on Friday Night SmackDown.

Zayn captured the Intercontinental Title in a grueling Triple Threat Winner Take All Ladder Match with Hardy and AJ Styles. As Hardy and The Phenomenal One searched for one last gasp, Zayn searched for the handcuffs he had stashed away. The outspoken Superstar locked Hardy and Styles to ladders and scaled to grab the titles as his competitors could only watch.

Will Zayn resort to more schemes to keep both Intercontinental Titles in his possession? Or will Hardy recapture the gold?

Catch the Intercontinental Championship showdown on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.

Kevin Owens to bring “The KO Show” to SmackDown as Alexa Bliss joins

No one on SmackDown has been able to shake Alexa Bliss from the hold The Fiend has over her, so perhaps it’s time to give someone from Raw a try. Kevin Owens will host a special edition of “The KO Show” this Friday as part of the brand-to-brand invitational.

In recent weeks, Bliss has snapped into Sister Abigail attacks on Nikki Cross and Lacey Evans after the utterance of The Fiend’s name. Then, the chilling emergence of The Fiend’s image last week caused Bliss to manically attack The Sassy Southern Belle.

Will Owens be able to help free Bliss from The Fiend’s grasp? Or will the demonic figure use the opportunity to pull Bliss further into the darkness?

Catch the latest from “The KO Show” on Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.