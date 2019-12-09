wrestling / News
Sami Zayn Gets In Verbal Altercation With Man Who Allegedly Used Gay Slur At WWE Live Event (Video)
– Sami Zayn got into a verbal altercation with a man who allegedly used a gay slur during a WWE live event on Sunday. You can see video and posts below about the incident, which went down while Shinsuke Nakamura was wresting Bray Wyatt in a steel cage match at the Smackdown-branded live event in Daytona Beach, Florida.
According to those in attendance, the ringside fan began repeatedly calling Zayn a “Canadian f****t”. Zayn confronted him as you can see in the video, telling security “”get him out of my fucking face” and calling the man a “homophobic moron” and “homophobic d**k.” The fan was ejected from the ringside area.
Neither Zayn nor WWE have publicly commented on the story as of this writing.
There is no place for homophobic insults anywhere, especially in wrestling. I really hope that "fan" gets banned from wrestling events FOREVER after calling Sami Zayn "Canadian faggot" over and over and over again during a live event. DISGUSTING!!
— Kimi-stmas 🎄🎄 (#JB17 #AH19) (@KimiJB17) December 9, 2019
He called him a Canadian F****t over and over.
— John Betz (@JohnBetz) December 9, 2019
Here’s a tip: Don’t yell homophobic comments to @SamiZayn. It will not end well for you. pic.twitter.com/iga0Xkl4S7
— Kyle (@FLWrestlingFan) December 9, 2019
Sami who’s a heel standing up to homophobic comments because it’s the right thing to do. A great human being. pic.twitter.com/G8OTkn78vE
— Zack (@TheZackLethal) December 9, 2019
Yup. pic.twitter.com/034iKNLKNp
— John Betz (@JohnBetz) December 9, 2019
