Sami Zayn Gets In Verbal Altercation With Man Who Allegedly Used Gay Slur At WWE Live Event (Video)

December 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Sami Zayn got into a verbal altercation with a man who allegedly used a gay slur during a WWE live event on Sunday. You can see video and posts below about the incident, which went down while Shinsuke Nakamura was wresting Bray Wyatt in a steel cage match at the Smackdown-branded live event in Daytona Beach, Florida.

According to those in attendance, the ringside fan began repeatedly calling Zayn a “Canadian f****t”. Zayn confronted him as you can see in the video, telling security “”get him out of my fucking face” and calling the man a “homophobic moron” and “homophobic d**k.” The fan was ejected from the ringside area.

Neither Zayn nor WWE have publicly commented on the story as of this writing.

