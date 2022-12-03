Sami Zayn on How the Seeds Were Planted for His Storyline With The Bloodline

– During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg for Cheap Heat, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn discussed the impetus of his current storyline with The Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Zayn on how the storyline with The Bloodline started: “I won’t pull the curtain back too much, but the idea was kicked around about a year ago, a good six months before the seeds were even planted on screen. The first time I think there was any interaction between myself and the Bloodline was just after WrestleMania. In actuality, the idea was first discussed going into Survivor Series of last year. I was doing this whole thing on SmackDown where I was the longest-tenured member as the locker room leader. I thought it’d be something interesting with the locker room leader and Head of the Table. The premise being, the Head of the Table isn’t in the locker room anymore. I wasn’t originally envisioning being a full member of the Bloodline or anything like that, just something to where Roman and I can occasionally get on screen together in a light-hearted way and I’m giving him these reports of what’s going on and what he needs to be careful for. Every once in a while, I get things kicked my way too. That was sort of the idea.”

On how Roman Reigns pushed for him to be in the storyline as well: “When asked if it was something just Sami pushed for, Sami said, “It was talked about with Roman as well. We were sitting at catering one day, and I heard an interview that he did with Ariel Helwani where he was very kind towards me and saying nice things about me as an on-screen character and that he’d like to do something down the road with me one day. We got to talking and I don’t remember exactly how it went, but it was a mutual thing.”