– During a recent interview with Huge Pop, WWE Superstar Sami Zayn compared his classic NXT TakeOver bout against Shinsuke Nakamura to his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Sami Zayn on his match against Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania 38: “When you talk about my match with (Johnny) Knoxville specifically, which is a match I’m very proud of, I say this a lot… It’s one thing to have a great match. A lot of people nowadays can have great matches. What’s harder to do now is to have a memorable match, and that match with Knoxville is a memorable match. I don’t know how many times you’ve watched it, but even if you watched it once live three or four years ago — whatever it was now — two, three years ago — I guarantee you there’s still at least three or four spots in the match that you remember. So that’s way harder to do than even some great matches that I had.”

On how it compares to his match with Nakamura: “If you talk about my match with (Shinsuke) Nakamura or something that a lot of fans still talk to me about as a great match — it’s a great match, but you just remember it being great. You don’t remember specifics, you know what I mean? And that’s still a memorable match, so I’m talking about doing something that the next and even higher level of that is they remember specific moments vividly. That’s like the hardest thing to do now in an era where we’re inundated with nonstop content. That’s like, wow, you were able to do that? That’s the hardest thing to do these days, in my opinion.”

Knoxville won his match against Zayn at WrestleMania 38. Sami Zayn picked up another win over the weekend at WWE SummerSlam 2025, beating Karrion Kross in a singles bout on Night 1.