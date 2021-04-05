wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Says WWE Is Trying to Suppress His Documentary, Wesley Blake And Sara Lee Reveal Baby’s Gender
– Sami Zayn has been “hearing” that WWE is trying to bury his documentary in “Dancin’ Sami” memes. Zayn posted to Twitter to allege that he was told by a source that WWE is paying bots to distract from his documentary about the conspiracy against him, writing:
“WOW! I’m hearing from an anonymous source that many of the ‘Dancin’ Sami’ memes/videos like the one below are being circulated by bots paid for by @WWE to sway attention away from my documentary! Apparently, the trailer alone has them shook. Huge, if true!”
WOW! I’m hearing from an anonymous source that many of the “Dancin’ Sami” memes/videos like the one below are being circulated by bots paid for by @WWE to sway attention away from my documentary! Apparently, the trailer alone has them shook. Huge, if true!pic.twitter.com/mggGFANbYt
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 4, 2021
– Wesley Blake posted to Twitter to do a gender reveal for Sara Lee and his baby-to-be. The WWE roster member wrote:
“Happy Easter Today, the Easter bunny hid eggs, baskets and gave us great news. Our 3rd baby will be…… a BOY @SaraAnn_Lee”
🐰 Happy Easter 🙏🏻❤️
Today, the Easter bunny hid eggs, baskets and gave us great news.
Our 3rd baby will be…… a BOY 💙@SaraAnn_Lee pic.twitter.com/l93Ue5Ooxi
— Wesley Blake (@TheWWEBlake) April 4, 2021
