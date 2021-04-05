wrestling / News

WWE News: Sami Zayn Says WWE Is Trying to Suppress His Documentary, Wesley Blake And Sara Lee Reveal Baby’s Gender

April 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn

– Sami Zayn has been “hearing” that WWE is trying to bury his documentary in “Dancin’ Sami” memes. Zayn posted to Twitter to allege that he was told by a source that WWE is paying bots to distract from his documentary about the conspiracy against him, writing:

“WOW! I’m hearing from an anonymous source that many of the ‘Dancin’ Sami’ memes/videos like the one below are being circulated by bots paid for by @WWE to sway attention away from my documentary! Apparently, the trailer alone has them shook. Huge, if true!”

– Wesley Blake posted to Twitter to do a gender reveal for Sara Lee and his baby-to-be. The WWE roster member wrote:

“Happy Easter Today, the Easter bunny hid eggs, baskets and gave us great news. Our 3rd baby will be…… a BOY @SaraAnn_Lee”

