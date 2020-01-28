wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Injured During Raw, Pulled From Match Midway Through
– Samoa Joe suffered an injury during his tag team match on Raw that caused him to get pulled from the bout before it ended. As noted in our live coverage, Joe was pulled from the match during a break after he did a dive to the outside onto Buddy Murphy. When the show came back from the break, it was reported that he was taken to the back by medical staff.
PWInsider reports that the decision was made by medical personnel and was not a storyline. Joe is being examined backstage as he came down at a bad angle and didn’t come back to his feet immediately, clutching the back of his head. The remainder of the match was completely improvised by those in the ring.
