Samoa Joe Shares Preview Of Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In a post on Twitter, Samoa Joe shared a preview of his role in the upcoming video game Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Joe plays Raymond Law, the pirate king of Madlantis.

He wrote: “Allow me to Introduce you. His name is Raymond Law. He is the Pirate king of Madlantis. His will shall not be denied! Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, releasing Feb 21st 2025 on Xbox, Playstation and Steam.”