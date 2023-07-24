wrestling / News
Samoa Joe Recalls ‘Steiner Math’ Promo, Says Petey Williams Broke On First Take
Samoa Joe was one of the subject of Scott Steiner’s infamous ‘Steiner Math’ promo in TNA, and he recently recalled his reaction to it. Steiner cut a nonsensical promo using dubious math to project why Joe had no chance of winning a thee-way match involving himself and Kurt Angle (replaced by Kazarian by the time of the match) for the TNA World Championship. Joe spoke with Under the Ring for a new interview and talked about the promo.
“I was there for it live, and it was hilarious,” Joe said (Wrestling Inc). “I mean, I was standing on the other side of the camera, dying laughing. To Scott’s credit, I think it was only a two-take go. And I think the first take was just because maybe Petey [Williams] broke because nobody was really expecting it. Yeah, it was hilarious and still is.”
Despite Steiner’s meticulous calculations, Joe did in fact retain the World Title in the match.
