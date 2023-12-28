Samoa Joe Turns On MJF, Costs Him ROH Tag Team Titles On AEW Dynamite

Samoa Joe showed his true colors, turning on MJF and costing him the ROH World Tag Team Championships on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw MJF and Samoa Joe set to team up to defend the titles held by MJF and the injured Adam Cole against two of The Devil’s minions. However, Joe did not come out for the match and was shown to have been seemingly attacked backstage.

MJF decided to defend the titles anyway and was holding his own until a third minion nailed MJF behind the ref’s back. MJF lost following a Heatseeker from one of the legal Minions.

After the match, Joe came out to make the save from an attack but The Devil then appeared on the Tron with a message that said “A Pleasure Doing Business With You.” Joe then hit MJF with a chair and stood over MJF with the World Title.