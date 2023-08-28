wrestling / News

SANADA Beats Jake Something At At Impact Emergence

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
SANADA Impact Emergence Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

SANADA had a tough fight on his hands at Impact Emergence in Jake Something, but he managed to come out victorious. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion defeated Something at Sunday’s PPV. You can see some highlights from the match below.

After the match, SANADA extended his hand in a show of respect and Something took it. You can check out our live coverage of the show here.

