SANADA Beats Jake Something At At Impact Emergence
SANADA had a tough fight on his hands at Impact Emergence in Jake Something, but he managed to come out victorious. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion defeated Something at Sunday’s PPV. You can see some highlights from the match below.
After the match, SANADA extended his hand in a show of respect and Something took it. You can check out our live coverage of the show here.
IWGP World Champion @seiyasanada makes his return to IMPACT to take on @JakeSomething_!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/LlytP62IsW
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
.@JakeSomething_ catches @seiyasanada and DROPS him in the middle of the ring!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/q3dGWovd31
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
The power of @JakeSomething_ is unmatched!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/XYkggZWdQ2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
A sign of respect to @JakeSomething_ from @seiyasanada!#Emergence pic.twitter.com/jDnGtsvYQz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
