Sanada Issues Challenge to IWGP Double Gold Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 15
– At Night 2 of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome, Double Gold champion Kota Ibushi managed to retain both of his titles over G1 Climax briefcase holder Jay White in a 48-minute classic in the main event. Following the match, G1 Climax 30 runner-up, Sanada, came to the ring and issued a challenge to the current IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental title holder.
Kota Ibushi accepted Sanada’s challenge, and it appears the two will face each other for the Double Gold at a later date. Earlier in the evening, Sanada defeated his former LIJ stablemate EVIL in a singles matches.
In October, Ibushi defeated Sanada in the finals of the G1 Climax 30 tournament. Also, a major singles title run has always eluded him in NJPW. You can view some photos of the post-match segment below.
「本当の神に……なった！」
なんと48分越え！
ジェイとの“究極死闘”を制したのは飯伏！
試合後、SANADAが二冠王座に挑戦表明!!
【1.5東京ドーム結果】
★試合の詳細は新日本プロレス・スマホサイトで速報中！https://t.co/o5TAghRwzW#wk15day2 #njwk15 pic.twitter.com/bmYkwwWRfv
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) January 5, 2021
