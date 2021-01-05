Sanada Issues Challenge to IWGP Double Gold Champion at Wrestle Kingdom 15

– At Night 2 of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome, Double Gold champion Kota Ibushi managed to retain both of his titles over G1 Climax briefcase holder Jay White in a 48-minute classic in the main event. Following the match, G1 Climax 30 runner-up, Sanada, came to the ring and issued a challenge to the current IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental title holder.

Kota Ibushi accepted Sanada’s challenge, and it appears the two will face each other for the Double Gold at a later date. Earlier in the evening, Sanada defeated his former LIJ stablemate EVIL in a singles matches.

In October, Ibushi defeated Sanada in the finals of the G1 Climax 30 tournament. Also, a major singles title run has always eluded him in NJPW. You can view some photos of the post-match segment below.