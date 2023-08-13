SANADA Worked NJPW G1 Climax 33 With a Muscle Tear

SANADA has revealed that he worked the NJPW G1 Climax 33 with an injury. The IWGP World Heavyweight Champion posted to his Instagram following the G1 Climax finals to note that he worked the tournament with a distal biceps tendon tear.

SANADA wrote:

I had a “distal biceps tendon rupture” during G1. I’m going to heal well during the off. see u next time”

SANADA is set to compete at Impact Emergence at the end of the month. NJPW will return to the road in early September.