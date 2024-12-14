Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 12.13.24  

Hello, my friends! Lee Sanders is back with you all on this Fantastic Friday, Wrestling Friday! Great excitement in the air as we had a solid edition of WWE Smackdown. On top of that, an interesting WTF moment occurred at TNA Final Resolution earlier tonight as (SPOILER ALERT AS YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED) Tessa Blanchard made her shocking return! We also have the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and AEW Collision! If that is not enough for you, we have a new episode of AEW Rampage! This week’s card has the following action:

– Takeshita & Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Mark Davis

-Chris Jericho on Commentary: Bryan Keith vs. Matt Cardona

-Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

-Don Callis & Kyle Fletcher to speak

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Shazza McKenzie

There is nothing to promote this week except I had loads of fun on my final live campus radio show for the semester. Check it out at the following link by clicking here. Also, a new edition of my podcast, THE RCWR SHOW is up for on-demand and downloads. Check it out below! Let’s jump into the action!

Venue: T-Mobile Center

City: Kansas City, Missouri

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard, and Chris Jericho

MATCH 1: “Bad Apple” Bryan Keith vs Matt Cardona

Cardona flatlines Keith early as Keith takes himself out of the ring and range of another attack. Cardona connects with a sliding dropkick that sends Keith crashing into the barricades. Cardona continues to be on offense as the action returns to the ring. Keith bites on Cardona’s ear like Mike Tyson! Cardona sent hard into the ring apron head first! Cardona also hits the steps as Keith pursues to get him back into the ring. Keith is wrenching at the neck as he drops a knee! Keith looks for a cover, and it is a quick kick-out! Cardona is struggling for air as he is choked between the ropes. Keith with a couple of upper body strikes and kicks. Cardona with a jawbreaker but misses a dropkick as Keith lands a kick to the face! Keith hits Cardona with a boot as we head into our first set of commercials. We are back as Keith is biting on Cardona’s ear again! Cardona sweeps Keith’s legs to lay him out flat on his back! Cardona with a back elbow and a face buster. Cardona hits a running knee to the face for a near fall. Keith comes back with a headbutt as Cardona hits a dropkick from the middle rope! Keith almost gets a pinfall with the STO. Cardona hits the straight-jacket for a near fall. Cardona hits the radio silence for the win!

Winner: Matt Cardona (12 minutes)

Rating:**

Some solid stuff, although I must admit I am surprised that Jericho didn’t run in for an attack. If Jericho and Cardona are here to sell ROH-Final Battle, then go all in, I say, and sell that bad boy. Kinda flat from that aspect but a solid opening match.

That cute little jezebel, Harley Cameron, plays an AEW holiday spoof from the 12 Days of Christmas song. Some funny stuff! We are going through commercials right now. Which reminds me, what was up with that Darby Allin segment on DYNAMITE this week? It appeared comical, as even live audience members could be heard laughing. That was rough to watch! What’s this?? Toni Storm is in the house, and she is fixing for a fight!

MATCH 2: Harley Cameron vs Toni Storm

Oh no! My girl Harley vs Toni? Gonna be a good match, but I’d rather see an enhancement talent versus Storm. Harley with the side headlock as Storm reverses the hold. Storm sent to the ropes as she hit a low dropkick, followed by a kick to the midsection. Storm follows up with several strikes as Harley is back on the offense with shoulder tackles! Harley screams, “We’ll be right back if this idiot can remember who she is!” I am fricking dead, fam! We are back from commercials as Storm hits a well-executed backbreaker followed by a shoulder tackle. Storm leaves her feet for a Lou Thez press followed by a superplex! Harley hits a back suplex followed by a kick to the head for a two-count. Storm catches Harley off the ropes for a high rise followed by the hip attack, and Storm zero for the win!

Winner: Toni Storm (8 minutes)

Rating:**

The former AEW Women’s Champion looks good and hasn’t missed a step. Let’s not forget about Harley Cameron as she did pretty damn good as well.

MATCH 3: Deonna Purrazzo vs Shaza McKenzie

Deonna with a series of kicks to the midsection as she has McKenzie in the corner. Deonna follows up with a short-arm lariat as McKenzie fights her off and tries going for the top rope. Deonna trips her up and hits her with a powerbomb and a fujiwar armbar for the win.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo (2 minutes)

Rating:NR

SQUASH…SQUASH…SQUASH!

Backstage, Alex Marvez interviews Kris Statlander to find out what’s next. Statlander reveals she has unfinished business with the TBS Championship. She plans to fight every chance she gets to get another title shot. We are fresh from another set of commercials that included my favorite, Mamacita donde esta Santa Claus? Meanwhile, Tony Schiavone is in the ring as we get to hear from Don Callis and the Don Callis Family. Oh joy, oh joy…oh joy. Help! Don Callis reveals he has something important to say. Callis talks about being all about money and championships. Callis pokes fun at Will Ospreay as Kyle Fletcher has been stepping up in recent weeks with key victories. Let us not forget how well he is performing in the Continental tournament. Fletcher promises he’ll be the winner of the Continental Classic as he warns Mark Briscoe of getting between him and his destiny. Fletcher tells Briscoe he better bring his best in-ring game as he’ll need more than redneck kung-fu! Don Callis is back on the mic and tells the crowd nobody is big enough or bad enough to get in the ring with them. What’s this? Out comes Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis! On that note, it’s time for the main event!

MATCH 4: Takeshita and Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis

Hobbs and Archer are going at it, as there is a lot of beef in the ring! Davis is tagged and rains down right hands to the head of Archer. Hobbs is tagged back in as both men land clotheslines on Archer. Archer comes off the ropes as Davis and Hobbs hit him with a double shoulder tackle. Archer kicks out of a double-teamed suplex. We are back from our final set of commercials, as Davis is denied the hot tag to Hobbs, and Archer comes in for the denial. Takeshita hits a suplex as he tries for a driving knee and is rolled up for a near fall. Davis makes the tag as Hobbs clotheslines Takeshita! Takeshita with a big elbow strike as Hobbs hits a clothesline! Takeshita circles back with a knee strike to the face! What action! Archer comes in as he and Davis keep clotheslining each other and hit a stalemate! The action spills into the corner, where Takeshita jams his fingers into Davis’s face! Hobbs comes from underneath all three men to hit and send everyone crashing! Hobbs is tagged as Takeshita kicks him in the face! Archer hits a chokeslam on Hobbs for a near fall! Hobbs catches Archer off the ropes for a scoop slam and hits the spinebuster for the win! Takeshita tries attacking him post-match with the AEW International Championship but Hobbs catches him and lays him out with a spinebuster!

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs and Mark Davis (10 minutes)

Rating:**

Welcome back Powerhouse Hobbs! I’m still mad at you for leaving me hanging in the elevator and unable to press the button on that Jericho Cruise years back. The man found out the elevator wasn’t going up as I tried to go down. He left me hanging back in time. He is still my guy, though.By the way, Takeshita vs Hobbs for Takeshita’s championship? Yeah, I’m all in for that one! Let’s go!

End of Show

For more great talk of all things wrestling and beyond, be sure to follow me on Twitter @THERCWRSHOW and check me out on YouTube.com/thercwrshow Enjoy the weekend you all!