Santana and Ortiz to The Young Bucks: “Every Time We See You, It’s On Sight”
AEW has posted a new video to Instagram in which Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) call out the Young Bucks and reveal why they’ve been going after them and not SCU. The video was shot after PnP attacked the Bucks on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday.
Ortiz said: ““Perfect! Just who I wanted to see. You saw that? We put them in the circle.”
Santana added: “Young Boys, I hope y’all ready because every time we see you, it’s on sight! Every city! Every state! Every arena! Ya better be ready and willing to fight because this s— don’t end here, it doesn’t end now. It keeps going, and going, and going!”
Then Ortiz ended with: “People keep asking us, they keep asking us, ‘Why aren’t you going after SCU? Why aren’t you going after the tag team titles?’ There’s one title we want, and Young Bucks you got that title! We’re the best! We’re the best! We’re the best!”
