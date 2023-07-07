Various News: Santana Gives Update On Recovery, UWF Alumnus Rick Allen Undergoes Heart Surgery

– AEW star Santana has been out of action since last year’s Blood & Guts, and he posted a new video as he works toward recovery. Santana shared a video of himself on Twitter setting up a ring to work toward his return, and you can see it below:

– Rick Allen, who worked as Sunny Beach in the UWF and Sandy Beach in WWE, posted top Facebook and noted that he underwent heart surgery yesterday. Allen posted to his account:

“I’d like to thank all my family, friends and God Almighty for the huge outpouring of love ,support and healing prayers checking in on me and my family during and after my heart surgery yesterday afternoon it was rescheduled from Wednesday Morning due to a broken computer part in the operating room that had to be ordered and shipped and Installed before my surgery yesterday afternoon. It took longer then expected over Five Hours but the Doctors say it was a successful procedure. Very thankful to my surgical team Dr Veseli and staff at Southside Hospital who operated on me . God Bless you all. I should be getting discharged later this morning and heading home to recover.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Allen for a quick and full recovery.