Santos Escobar Says Dominik Mysterio Definitely Has “A Lot Of Potential”

Dominik Mysterio has experienced an intense period of career growth over the past year and Santos Escobar, for one, is willing to recognize it. Appearing recently on Getting Over, Escobar commented on the wrestler’s learning process and how he continues to witness improvement in Dom’s corner (per Fightful). You can find a highlight from Esobar and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On what he sees in Dominik’s current trajectory: “A lot of potential. I’ve been working with him for two months now, almost three months, singles matches here and there. I think the best way for a fighter to evolve is fighting and Dom is doing that, he’s fighting, he’s getting better. Will he get to the same position where his dad is? I don’t know, that depends entirely on him. He was thrown at this [at the start of his career], he wasn’t ready. But here’s the thing, he’s got something that not many people have and that’s the Rey Mysterio genetics. He’s got the charisma inside him. Now, we hate him, we really hate him. I can’t stress that enough. That means he’s doing something right, that’s when you realize he’s learning. The more he keeps doing this, the more he will learn and the more he will reach that point where everyone will unanimously say that he’s ready.”