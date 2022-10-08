Sarah Logan Reportedly Returning to WWE

Sarah Logan is reportedly on her way back to WWE after appearing in a segment on Smackdown. Tonight’s show featured a “Valhalla Awaits” segment in which Logan appeared, though her face wasn’t seen. Fightful Select reports that the segments are being used to re-introduce Logan, who has maintained a positive relationship with the company since she was released during the pandemic as part of their budget cuts.

Logan last appeared in the ring at the 2022 Royal Rumble and has only competed once outside of WWE, for a Control Your Narrative show. The site notes she will be put put with the Viking Raiders, and there’s no word on what plans WWE has regarding a potential in-ring run. There have been several pitches from people over the last two years to have her be involved with the Viking Raiders. She is married to Erik.