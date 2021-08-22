In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Sarah Logan (aka Sarah Rowe) discussed what she told Vince McMahon after her WWE release, not wanting to wear makeup in WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Sarah Logan on her relationship with Vince McMahon during her tenure in WWE and what she told him after her WWE release last year: “My final days at WWE, I actually went into Vince’s office. I had it in my brain that I was going to go in there, be mean, and give him a piece of my mind. I went in there and I was the most professional POS that I’ve ever been in my life. Again, wrestling doesn’t owe me anything at all. It’s given me more than I could ever have hoped for. I went in there and I was like, “This is obviously my dream job. I’ve lived it. It’s given me my best friend and my husband, and now my child.’ I was just like, ‘I thank you, and I hope we meet again someday.’ I shook his hand and left. Who would have thought some small-town girl from Eastern Kentucky whose family had never left Kentucky would have wrestled the Bellas or Ronda Rousey in Australia, wrestled in Madison Square Garden, went to Madrid, Spain. I wasn’t supposed to have done any of that. I couldn’t sit there and act like I was pissed. Was I heartbroken? Yes, but I had the best time of my life there, and my life’s still getting better.”

On talking to Vince about not wanting to wear makeup in WWE: “Actually, he was very cool about it to me. I don’t know what was said elsewhere. This kind of makeup is fine with me, just my eyes or something, but the WWE kind of makeup, I would watch my matches back and I was like, ‘That doesn’t look like me.’ And that bothered me. I don’t know if I should have gotten over it or whatever, but it bothered me personally. I was talking about it and someone was like, ‘Go tell him.’ I went in there and was like, ‘Vince, I don’t like wearing makeup. It makes my eyes hurt. I don’t think I need it. I don’t want to wear it.’ He said, ‘I think your face is pretty expressive enough not to wear makeup.’ I said, ‘I do too.’ He said, ‘Alright.’ I was like, ‘Ok, thank you,’ and I left. I stopped wearing it and I felt better about myself. Being feminine has always been super hard for me. I grew up with four brothers, and it just never was a thing. I never knew what my feminine side was. I only knew what my tomboy, dude side was…..I’m kind of getting there and finding my style.”

