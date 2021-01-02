wrestling / News

Sarah Stock Has Surgery After Falling Outside Due To Ice

January 2, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, former WWE producer Sarah Stock revealed that she had to have surgery after suffering a fall on some ice.

She wrote: “Happy New Year! Had a fall outside on the ice yesterday; broke a bone and ruptured a ligament. It’s my driving leg, too! First time going into surgery, so a new experience to start the year.

It seems 2021 hasn’t started out well for her, after her 2020 involved an arrest back in October. However, all charges, with the exception of one misdemeanor, were dropped.

