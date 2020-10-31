Sarah Stock Says All Charges for Her Arrest Were Dropped Except One Misdemeanor

– As previously reported, former WWE producer Sarah Stock was arrested on multiple charges, included aggravated battery, in Evansville, Indiana earlier this month. Stock later claimed that she was fine and said “Everything will be resolved in due time. I’ll keep you updated!” Stock released an update on her Twitter account today, claiming her case has been resolved and all her charges, save for one, were dropped.

Sarah Stock tweeted, “Update on Evansville: The case has already been resolved. All charges were dismissed except for one misdemeanor. I paid a small fine and it’s done.”

Stock’s arrested charges reportedly included aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol. Stock was among one of the many employees furloughed by WWE earlier this April during the pandemic. She was released from the company last month.