Sarah Stock Makes Statement Following Arrest on Battery Charges, Says She’s Fine
Former WWE producer Sarah Stock took to Twitter to comment on her arrest on multiple charges including aggravated battery. Stock, who was a producer for WWE until she was furloughed in April and then released last month, posted to her social media account a few days after she was arrested in Evansville, Indiana and charged with aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
Stock, who was booked on Sunday and then released, posted:
Never a dull moment! I’m just fine, and so is Cookie. Everything will be resolved in due time. I’ll keep you updated!
Never a dull moment! I’m just fine, and so is Cookie. Everything will be resolved in due time. I’ll keep you updated!
— Sarah Stock (@SSDarkAngel) October 5, 2020
