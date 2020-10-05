Sarah Stock Arrested For Multiple Charges Including Battery

PWInsider reports that former Impact Wrestling star and WWE producer Sarah Stock was arrested yesterday morning (booked around 4:25 AM) in Evansville, Indiana. She was charged with aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol. She has since been released by the Vandenburgh Sheriff’s Department.

Stock had been working in WWE in the producer role until this past April, when she was furloughed with a number of other staff members. She was then officially released last month.