Sarah Stock Joins AEW As Coach & Producer

March 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega Rosita Sarita TNA, Sarah Stock Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Sarah Stock, the former Sarita in Impact Wrestling, has joined AEW as a coach and a producer. PWInsider reports that Stock began with the company at tonight’s Dynamite & Rampage taping in Winnipeg.

Stock, who also worked as Dark Angel in CMLL and AAA, was with WWE as a producer until she was released in September of 2020 as part of pandemic-related cuts.

