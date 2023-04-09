– During a recent interview with Josh Martinez for Superstar Crossover, AEW’s Saraya praised the work of former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Alicia Fox, noting that Fox didn’t get the respect she deserved as “a great wrestler.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn’t get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it’s everything looks aggressive, but she’s safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn’t give her the chance, and just thought, ‘No, she’s a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,’ but no, she was a great wrestler.”

WWE released Alicia Fox following WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Fox did make later appearances for the company, including the 2021 and 2022 women’s Royal Rumble matchups.