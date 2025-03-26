Saraya Announces She Has Left AEW

In the first episode of her new podcast Rulebreakers (via Entertainment Weekly), Saraya announced that she has left AEW, noting that she is leaving on amicable terms with the company. Here are highlights:

On leaving AEW: “I’m here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end. I had an amazing time there. There’s no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time.”

On making the decision during her time away: “And then I got to thinking — what is there left for me to do in wrestling right now? Right now, there’s really no storylines where I would fit in. It’s just me thinking that I just don’t fit in right now. I feel like I might be taking someone else’s spot, someone who could be doing something really special.”

On a possible return later on: “That’s not to say I will never come back to AEW — I absolutely love it. But I’m taking a little step back and focusing on myself for a bit, and putting my energy into the podcast with all the crew here. What a wonderful crew I have here.”

On Tony Khan and the locker room: “Thank you, AEW. Thank you to the AEW fans — I loved my f—ing time there. Tony’s f—ing awesome. And anyone that goes to work there will just enjoy their time. It’s just great. And I’ll miss the girls’ locker room. I’ll miss you, but don’t be a f—ing stranger! You know where I am. I see some of you outside the company anyway.”