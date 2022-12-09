Saraya On Psyching People Out With Her Neck Bump At AEW Full Gear, Audience’s Reaction To the Spot

Saraya returned to the ring at AEW Full Gear, and she recently discussed the neck bump that she did to start the match. The AEW star beat Britt Baker in her first match back in over five years since her retirement due to neck injury, and she talked about the bout with Dean Muhtadi for TMZ Sports. You can check out some highlights below:

On being blown up during the match: “Everyone was really fantastic. Jerry Lynn was backstage, he’s like this old school wrestler, you know, and legend. And he like, ‘You kept your head down a lot, you need to pick it up.’ And I was just like. ‘Bro, I couldn’t keep my head up. I was blown up!’ Like, I could not breathe, I was face down. I was like, ‘I can’t believe I went out and did that!’ I think we did like a total of 14 minutes.”

On the neck bump: “The first initial thing was, everyone was really excited that I was in the ring, right? So they’re very hyped, and then I did the first bump, and I wanted to do that first bump where I psyched everybody out. Because everyone was like, ‘As soon as she takes the first bump she’s gonna break her neck’… coming back, there was a lot of mixed reactions about it. People were supportive or they were just really mean to me. And I’m like, ‘What is happening? Shouldn’t this be a very cool thing for people to witness,’ you know? So I wanted to go out there and prove everybody wrong but also troll them a little bit with the first bump. ”

On the reaction to the bump: “So I psyched them out and pretended that I hurt my neck, and everyone went dead quiet in the arena. They were like, [gasps]. And then I got up and just started laughing, you know? And then the crowd went quiet again. Because after that, all the bumps they were all just like, ‘Oh my God, please don’t get hurt.’ And I realized afterwards is because people just genuinely don’t want me to get hurt in the ring again… so once I got through it, everyone was clapping afterwards like, ‘Whoo, she got through it you guys! Good job!”

