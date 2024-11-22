wrestling / News
Saraya Says She’s Taking A Break From AEW
November 22, 2024 | Posted by
Saraya hasn’t appeared on AEW TV since October, when she was part of a Fatal 4-Way with Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter and Nyla Rose. In an interview with The Buzz on the red carpet for the American Reality TV Awards (via Fightful), she said that she’s taking a break from the company.
She said: “I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again. I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back. I’m actually going to be co-hosting ‘Catfish’ soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.“
