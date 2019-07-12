Sasha Banks Comments on Training With Sendai Girls in Japan (Pics)

– Sasha Banks garnered some attention from fans when she went to train with Sendai Girls in Japan, and now she’s commented on doing so via Instagram. You can see Banks’ post below in which she talks about how she always wanted to train with the roster and did so in order to “feed this hunger inside me.”

Banks wrote, “This past week I was lucky enough to travel to japan and train with some of the best wrestlers in the world. I walked in with an open mind, and open heart, and became a student once again. To say that this was a dream come true is an understatement.”

There has been speculation that Banks was training in order to get back into ring shape for her return to WWE, perhaps as soon as Extreme Rules.