Sasha Banks Pins Becky Lynch After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Pics, Video)

– In the dark match main event after last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks faced off in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Sasha Banks actually ended up winning a shocking upset, pinning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch clean to win the match.

The last time Becky Lynch suffered a pinfall defeat was on the Oct. 15 episode of SmackDown, which was also against Banks. You can see some photos and clips of the Fatal 4-Way dark match that were posted on Twitter below:

DARK MATCH: Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kAnBHy0kcu — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 11, 2021

you think you can come to Sasha Banks’ show and win? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0LU1ld0dOa — mister j (@brandnewdrip) December 11, 2021