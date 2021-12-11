wrestling / News

Sasha Banks Pins Becky Lynch After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Pics, Video)

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Sasha Banks Becky Lynch

– In the dark match main event after last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks faced off in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Sasha Banks actually ended up winning a shocking upset, pinning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch clean to win the match.

The last time Becky Lynch suffered a pinfall defeat was on the Oct. 15 episode of SmackDown, which was also against Banks. You can see some photos and clips of the Fatal 4-Way dark match that were posted on Twitter below:

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

