wrestling / News
Sasha Banks Pins Becky Lynch After WWE SmackDown Goes Off the Air (Pics, Video)
– In the dark match main event after last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks faced off in a Fatal 4-Way Match. Sasha Banks actually ended up winning a shocking upset, pinning Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch clean to win the match.
The last time Becky Lynch suffered a pinfall defeat was on the Oct. 15 episode of SmackDown, which was also against Banks. You can see some photos and clips of the Fatal 4-Way dark match that were posted on Twitter below:
DARK MATCH: Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks vs Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/kAnBHy0kcu
— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 11, 2021
you think you can come to Sasha Banks’ show and win? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0LU1ld0dOa
— mister j (@brandnewdrip) December 11, 2021
Dark match #SmackDown
Becky vs sasha vs bianca vs charlotte pic.twitter.com/RR4fbkAbFb
— Alpha➐ (@BearishBullsCEO) December 11, 2021
#smackdown dark match pic.twitter.com/BNVU7F7HCS
— Denise Lagleva (@denisericerra) December 11, 2021
Dark match! Sasha vs. Becky vs. Bianca vs. Charlotte 😍 LETS GOOO #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/smk3YibQeL
— Michelle✨ (@FabulousBoss_) December 11, 2021
dark match is Sasha vs. Becky vs. Bianca vs. Charlotte!⚡️#smackdown pic.twitter.com/NaZFAJEvw7
— chey ☃️ (@womenswrestli17) December 11, 2021
