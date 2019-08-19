Sasha Banks To Appear On The King’s Court on RAW, Preview For Tonight’s Episode

Sports Illustrated reports that Sasha Banks will appear on Jerry Lawler’s The King’s Court on tonight’s episode of RAW to explain why she attacked Natalya and Becky Lynch last week.

Lawler said: “Sasha is a very unique star. There is no denying her talent, and she’s so different than so many of the other female talents I’ve known in this business. Sasha has a lot of great qualities that have led to her success. She is so confident, and when she steps on screen, she’s also so flamboyant and arrogant. Last week opened up a lot of questions between Sasha, Nattie, and Becky, so it will be a great moment to hear an explanation from Sasha. Sasha Banks reminds me a lot of Randy Savage. They both share that unwavering tunnel vision, dead set on success, and not intimidated by anything or anyone because their goal is to get to the top. Our audience wants to hear from Sasha, they want to get into her mind. We’ll find out what she was thinking and why she did what she did last week on Raw.”

This week’s episode will also feature Cesaro vs. Samoa Joe and Cedric Alexander vs. Sami Zayn in King of the Ring first round matches, as well as AJ Styles vs. Braun Strowman for the United States title. Here is the official preview from WWE.com:

* 2019 King of the Ring tournament returns

* Braun Strowman to face AJ Styles for the United States Title on Raw

* Sasha Banks’ brutal return sparks questions

* Cedric Alexander squares off with Sami Zayn as the King of the Ring kicks off

* Cesaro and Samoa Joe to throw down with their eyes on the throne

* Walking with (and running after) Elias