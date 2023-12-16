Satnam Singh Praises Tony Khan As ‘A Really Good Guy’

Satnam Singh recently offered some praise of Tony Khan as a boss, referring to the AEW and ROH owner as a “really good guy.” Singh spoke about his observations of Khan while speaking with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Khan’s treatment of him: “Whatever I need, whatever I [tell] him, he gives me. He listens to me.”

On working with Khan: “Tony’s a really good guy. He’s a really humble person, and he works so hard. … I will say, he puts [in] so much dedication for this company.”