Satoshi Kojima to Defend MLW World Title At CWE Devastación VIII

Satoshi Kojima is set to defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in Costa Rica at CWE Devastación VIII. MLW announced that Kojima will defend the title against Ares at the August 31st show in San Juan, Costa Rica.

The full announcement reads:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima to Defend Title Against Ares at CWE Devastación VIII in Costa Rica

San Juan, Costa Rica – Major League Wrestling (MLW) and Costa Rica Wrestling Embassy (CWE) are thrilled to announce an inter-promotional showdown as MLW World Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima defends his title against Costa Rica’s #1 contender, Ares, at CWE Devastación VIII on August 31 at Arena CWE in San Juan, Costa Rica.

This historic title fight, promoted by CWE, marks the first time the MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in Central America.

Ares, one of Costa Rica’s best, has earned his status as the country’s top contender and now stands on the brink of making history in front of his home country.

Satoshi Kojima, a legendary figure in professional wrestling, has been on a relentless campaign to prove he is the most fighting World Heavyweight Champion in the sport. By defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship around the globe, Kojima aims to showcase the global status of the MLW World Heavyweight Title.

CWE, the premier wrestling organization in Costa Rica, is honored to host this inter-promotional title fight at Arena CWE. This event not only highlights the extraordinary talent within Costa Rica but also showcases the country on the global wrestling stage.